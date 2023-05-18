Today, there are 6.7 million people 65 and older who are living with Alzheimer’s dementia, with 66,000 in Iowa, according to the recent Alzheimer’s Association 2023 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report.

An accompanying special report, “The Patient Journey In an Era of New Treatments,” offers new insights from patients and primary care physicians (PCPs) on current barriers that impede earlier discussion of cognitive concerns.

