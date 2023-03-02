Brinley Janssen and Kendall Henning show their Spartan Spirit. Students from the Solon schools turned out to show their support for the varsity girls as they headed to Des Moines and their first Class 3A Girls State Basketball Tournament appearance since 2006 Monday, Feb. 27.
Lakeview Elementary students cheer and wave signs of support as the bus taking the varsity girls basketball team to the State Tournament in Des Moines rolls by with an escort from the Solon Fire Dept. Monday, Feb. 27.
Solon Intermediate students cheer and wave signs of support as the bus taking the varsity girls basketball team to the State Tournament in Des Moines rolls by with an escort from the Solon Fire Dept. Monday, Feb. 27.
With signs, posters, and great enthusiasm students from Lakeview Elementary, the Intermediate School, and the Middle School turned out to cheer the varsity Lady Spartans as they left for the Girls State Basketball Tournament in Des Moines Monday, Feb. 27.
Solon, the No.2-seed in the Class 3A tourney, faced Wahlert Catholic (Dubuque) in the first round, winning 54-46 and advancing to the semifinals Thursday, March 2 at 3:15 p.m.