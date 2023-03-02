With signs, posters, and great enthusiasm students from Lakeview Elementary, the Intermediate School, and the Middle School turned out to cheer the varsity Lady Spartans as they left for the Girls State Basketball Tournament in Des Moines Monday, Feb. 27.

Solon, the No.2-seed in the Class 3A tourney, faced Wahlert Catholic (Dubuque) in the first round, winning 54-46 and advancing to the semifinals Thursday, March 2 at 3:15 p.m.

