SOLON — The Lady Spartans improved to 9-1 last week with a 67-35 win over WaMaC West foe Williamsburg and a big 36-35 upset win over Benton Community.
The Lady Bobcats entered the Solon gym Friday, Jan. 6 at 9-1 and ranked No. 2 in Class 3A by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) while the 8-1 Lady Spartans were ranked No. 4. Kobi Lietz put Solon on the scoreboard with a three-pointer. Hailey Miller added a pair of free throws and a bucket, Lietz sank a pair of free throws, and Anna Quillin scored for an 11-7 lead at the end of the first period.
Foul trouble plagued both teams with Solon standout Callie Levin and Bobcat hotshot Jenna Twedt spending much of the second quarter on the bench. Mia Stahle and Delainey Durr put in one basket each as Solon trailed 16-15 at halftime.
Levin put Solon ahead 17-16 in the first of four lead changes in the third quarter. She made it 19-20 at the charity stripe and returned for two more free throws to make it 21:20. Hilary Wilson put in a free throw to tie the game at 23 with 1:23 left in the quarter. The Bobcats inched ahead to win the period 25-23.
Stahle tied the game at 25 and a Quillin bucket made a 27-25 lead. Two buckets and a free throw by Levin made it 32-28 before the Cats took a 35-34 lead with less than one minute remaining. After a time out by Coach Jamie Smith 12.5 seconds remained. Levin put up the game winning shot and the Solon bench erupted in celebration. However, Benton’s coach had called for a time out after which 3.3 seconds were left on the clock. The Cats put up a desperation shot, and the Solon bench erupted in victory again.
Levin led all with 13 points, Lietz had seven, Stahle put up five, Miller and Quillin produced four points apiece, Durr had two, and Wilson added one.
“it was a heck of a game,” Smith said. “(The) Winning shot by Callie was well-executed by the team. Big win over (the) No. 2 team in the state.”
The Lady Spartans shelled the Raiders 21-4 in the first period Tuesday, Jan. 3 and led 33-15 at halftime before pounding Williamsburg 22-6 in the third for a 55-21 advantage.
Levin led all with 24 points, Miller had 13, Lietz produced seven, Durr and Quillin had six apiece with five from Stahle, four by Wilson, and two from Addi Greene.
Solon travels to West Branch Thursday, Jan. 12 for a 6:00 p.m. make up of a non-conference game postponed just before the Christmas break and travel to West Delaware Friday, Dec. 13 with a 6:00 p.m. start. Rival Mount Vernon is in the crosshairs Tuesday, Jan. 17 for a girl-boy doubleheader with the girls playing at 6:00 p.m. Independence visits Friday, Jan. 20.