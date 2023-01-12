SOLON — The Lady Spartans improved to 9-1 last week with a 67-35 win over WaMaC West foe Williamsburg and a big 36-35 upset win over Benton Community.

The Lady Bobcats entered the Solon gym Friday, Jan. 6 at 9-1 and ranked No. 2 in Class 3A by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) while the 8-1 Lady Spartans were ranked No. 4. Kobi Lietz put Solon on the scoreboard with a three-pointer. Hailey Miller added a pair of free throws and a bucket, Lietz sank a pair of free throws, and Anna Quillin scored for an 11-7 lead at the end of the first period.

