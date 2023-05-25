SOLON — Solon Intermediate School (SIS) fourth graders used Project Jack grant money to make life a little more comfortable for Solon High School freshman Elizabeth Petrie, better known to the community as “Biz.”

Biz captured the hearts of the community earlier this year when she was diagnosed with kidney failure. Most people wouldn’t know Biz has a serious medical condition just by looking at her. “She’s come a long way from two weeks in the hospital, to multiple surgeries, and a lot of trips to the hospital,” said Lisa Petrie, her mom. “We continue that journey, we’ll be back in the hospital June 1 for a lot of blood work and different labs (testing) to see how her blood cells are doing.”

