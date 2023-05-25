Elizabeth “Biz” Petrie reacts when she sees her name embroidered on a blanket made and donated by Solon Intermediate School (SIS) 4th graders. The students also raised $400 for her through blanket sales to help with her ongoing medical expenses.
Lisa Petrie wipes a tear from her eye as Solon Intermediate School teacher Sami McAtee presents a check to her daughter Elizabeth, better known as “Biz,” Thursday, May 18. 4th grade students raised the money for her ongoing medical expenses through selling blankets they assembled for this year’s Project Jack effort.
Solon Intermediate School 4th graders pose for a group photo with Elizabeth “Biz” Petrie after presenting her with a check for $400 and a blanket Thursday, May 18. The students raised the money for her ongoing medical expenses through selling blankets they assembled for this year’s Project Jack effort.
Solon Intermediate Students, including (from left) Hadlee Worrell, Cammie Jaster, Braxton Miller, Maddie Hanks, Willa Nitcher, Mabel Horsfield, and Matthew Walker chant “Biz! Biz! Biz!” in support of the Solon High School freshman (at right).
Solon Intermediate Students, including (from left) Cammie Jaster, Braxton Miller, Maddie Hanks, Willa Nitcher, Mabel Horsfield, and Matthew Walker, chant “Biz! Biz! Biz!” in support of the Solon High School freshman (at right).
Elizabeth “Biz” Petrie reacts when she sees her name embroidered on a blanket made and donated by Solon Intermediate School (SIS) 4th graders. The students also raised $400 for her through blanket sales to help with her ongoing medical expenses.
Lisa Petrie wipes a tear from her eye as Solon Intermediate School teacher Sami McAtee presents a check to her daughter Elizabeth, better known as “Biz,” Thursday, May 18. 4th grade students raised the money for her ongoing medical expenses through selling blankets they assembled for this year’s Project Jack effort.
Solon Intermediate School 4th graders pose for a group photo with Elizabeth “Biz” Petrie after presenting her with a check for $400 and a blanket Thursday, May 18. The students raised the money for her ongoing medical expenses through selling blankets they assembled for this year’s Project Jack effort.
Solon Intermediate Students, including (from left) Hadlee Worrell, Cammie Jaster, Braxton Miller, Maddie Hanks, Willa Nitcher, Mabel Horsfield, and Matthew Walker chant “Biz! Biz! Biz!” in support of the Solon High School freshman (at right).
Solon Intermediate Students, including (from left) Cammie Jaster, Braxton Miller, Maddie Hanks, Willa Nitcher, Mabel Horsfield, and Matthew Walker, chant “Biz! Biz! Biz!” in support of the Solon High School freshman (at right).
SOLON — Solon Intermediate School (SIS) fourth graders used Project Jack grant money to make life a little more comfortable for Solon High School freshman Elizabeth Petrie, better known to the community as “Biz.”
Biz captured the hearts of the community earlier this year when she was diagnosed with kidney failure. Most people wouldn’t know Biz has a serious medical condition just by looking at her. “She’s come a long way from two weeks in the hospital, to multiple surgeries, and a lot of trips to the hospital,” said Lisa Petrie, her mom. “We continue that journey, we’ll be back in the hospital June 1 for a lot of blood work and different labs (testing) to see how her blood cells are doing.”