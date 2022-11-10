I was often called a bookworm as a youngster. I loved to read and it didn’t matter if the story had illustrations or not because I enjoyed imagining my own pictures to go along with the story. Long after I’d graduated to books without pictures, I had my own ideas about what characters and landscapes looked like and was usually disappointed in movies of stories I’d read. It seemed to me that my own mental pictures were better than what Hollywood came up with.

My dad once observed that television, while a good thing in many ways, was responsible for destroying the sense of wonder in children and for weakening their ability to imagine. My dad’s mother came from Germany, a culture that is known for valuing and producing wonderful toys, and a Norwegian father who was somewhat of an adventurer as well as a photographer and craftsman who made violins, jewelry boxes, Christmas ornaments, and toys such as dollhouse furniture for his daughter, and miniature boats and wagons for his sons.

Recommended for you