SOLON — Joseph Kohout was born around 1844 (exact dates are unavailable) in Bohemia and immigrated to the United States with Adelbert/Albert/Adolph (father) and Katerina/Catherine (mother) in 1854. They settled in Monticello. In 1872 he married Antonie Schimbersky in Western Twp. (Linn County), and died in Sept. 1876. He was buried in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Solon.
However, there’s more to the story.
Having been interred for 146 years, Joseph Kohout may well have been all but forgotten. His headstone, weathered and broken, the only tangible reminder he’d once been alive; a son, a husband, and the father of two daughters.
In July LeAnn Hugeback, Secretary of the St. Mary Catholic Church, did a sweep of the cemetery to photograph and catalog headstones. “One of my passion projects with the St. Mary Cemetery Committee is to repair and replace headstones that need some ‘love’ in our cemetery in Solon,” she said. She came across the broken, weather-worn, and barely readable monument for Joseph. It was clear a new headstone was needed. But the cemetery is not a “perpetual care cemetery,” which means they do not have the funds to maintain and replace headstones forever, LeAnn explained. What followed was a genealogical journey. “I find and contact descendants of the people buried in the cemetery in hopes that they will volunteer to repair or donate funds for the repair or replacement of the headstones,” she said.
Her research revealed that Joseph was a Civil War veteran. As a retired Air Force Master Sergeant., she was driven even more to properly honor the man. Joseph, she found, enlisted in the Union Army as a Private August 14, 1862 and began his service a month later as a member of Company H, 31st Regiment of the Iowa Infantry. He was mustered out on June 27, 1865. Through letters home to his family, and diary entries, it was determined Co. H was at the siege and Confederate surrender of Vicksburg and part of Sherman’s Atlanta Campaign. Joseph also mentions Helena, Arkansas (Feb. 1863); moving to Young’s Point, Louisiana; becoming ill and being taken to a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. After recovering he rejoined the 31st in Vicksburg (April 25, 1863). The surrender came July 4, 1863. From there Joseph and the 31st advanced on Jackson, Mississippi among many other battles before the regiment was disbanded in 1865 after the cessation of hostilities.
After the war Joseph returned to Monticello. In 1874/1875, she discovered, he purchased land in Johnson County. Interestingly, his cause of death was listed as being, “…from a disease contracted in the service,” quite possibly from dysentery.
LeAnn found St. Mary Catholic Church records did not indicate his Civil War service, and that his descendants apparently were not aware of his date of death and burial location. He was also unknown to VA representatives in both Jones and Johnson Counties, and she also discovered he had never received a military headstone (bearing his service dates, etc.). Slowly and over time, she was able to piece together and document his service.
“With help from a Jones County history buff and the Iowa City Veterans Administration, I applied for and received an initial issue (first one issued to him) Civil War headstone.” The United States Dept. of Veterans Affairs, through the National Cemetery Administration, provides burial benefits including a government headstone or marker, at no cost to the family. For Joseph, a historically correct headstone was crafted bearing his name, Co. H, and “31 Iowa Inf.” In recognition of his military service. The stone was delivered to Memorials by Michel in Solon.
The replacement stone was placed the week of October 17.
On Saturday, October 22 members of Solon American Legion Stinocher Post 460 provided a brief memorial service for their veteran brother complete with rifle salute and the playing of taps.
Also present was Tiffany Halvorson. Joseph’s sister, Anna Kohout Wernimont, is her 3rd great grandmother. Tiffany had been doing some genealogical research of her own after visiting the family graves in Jones County and was able to compare notes with LeAnn to fill in some of the blanks in his family tree and history.
“It was my pleasure and privilege to bring him to light again and get him the honor and recognition he deserves,” LeAnn said.
Joseph Kahout’s diaries and letters to his family have been digitized and a download of the documents are available at https://www.civilwardigital.com/html/diaries3.html. Search for Joseph KOHOUT.