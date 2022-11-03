SOLON — Joseph Kohout was born around 1844 (exact dates are unavailable) in Bohemia and immigrated to the United States with Adelbert/Albert/Adolph (father) and Katerina/Catherine (mother) in 1854. They settled in Monticello. In 1872 he married Antonie Schimbersky in Western Twp. (Linn County), and died in Sept. 1876. He was buried in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Solon.

However, there’s more to the story.

