SOLON — The American Legion Stinocher Post 460’s third annual street dance is scheduled for this Saturday, May 13, and will be a much larger event than previously.

Post Commander Adam Hopp explained, “We started this event a few years ago as kind of a kickoff to summer, a chance for the community to come together outside and enjoy some great music, excellent local food, and create some long-lasting memories with family and friends.”

