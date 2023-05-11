SOLON — The American Legion Stinocher Post 460’s third annual street dance is scheduled for this Saturday, May 13, and will be a much larger event than previously.
Post Commander Adam Hopp explained, “We started this event a few years ago as kind of a kickoff to summer, a chance for the community to come together outside and enjoy some great music, excellent local food, and create some long-lasting memories with family and friends.”
While previous Legion street dances were themed as fundraisers for capital improvements needed at the Legion, such as last year’s “Fire and Ice,” this year’s event is ”A Salute to the Troops.”
“As we’re in the midst of National Military Appreciation Month, we decided on a theme that fits one of our biggest core principles; supporting our nation’s Veterans, Servicemembers, and their families. ‘A Salute to the Troops’ Street Dance is dedicated to those that secured and have protected our freedoms, and to honor the tremendous sacrifices that they and their families have made in doing so,” Hopp said.
The event opens at 10:00 a.m. with an inflatable obstacle course and rock climbing wall hosted by the Iowa Army National Guard’s 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division. Military vehicles and weaponry from different eras will also be on display.
A bean bag (“bags”) tournament kicks off at 12:30 p.m. with two-person teams ($20 entry fee per team) with double elimination, for the chance to earn a spot on the traveling trophy.
Also on-site will be local military support organizations helping veterans and their families plus food from the Legion and neighboring restaurants including the famous “Legion Burgers,” walking tacos, hot dogs, and nachos with meat supplied by Ruzicka’s.
Musical entertainment includes Fox Hill Troubadours, Palomino Band (4:00 p.m.), and The Detour Band (until 10:00 p.m.).
To accommodate the event Main Street will be closed from Market Street to Dubuque Street.
“The Legion, being comprised of prior servicemembers and supporters, is proud to be partnered with Iowa’s Red Bulls (2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division) in order to exemplify an essence of military past and present working together for a common cause,” Hopp said.
“Bring the kids on over to the obstacle course and rock wall! Experience and learn about the military equipment, old and new. Visit with several military support organizations and learn what they do to help Veterans and their families. Sign your team up for the Bean Bag Tournament. Grab some food, pull up a picnic table, and enjoy some great live entertainment. You’ll find there’s something to do for everyone. We’re looking forward to coming together as a community to have some fun and show our local Veterans and Servicemembers everywhere that we’ve got their backs, just as they’ve looked out for ours!”
A portion of this year’s proceeds will be donated to the USS Iowa, which serves as a floating museum in San Pedro (Los Angeles), California. The Iowa, among the last of the battleships, was built during WW2 and served for nearly 50 years before being decommissioned in 1990. She was returned to reserve status in 2001 and was struck from the Navy’s roster again in 2005. In 2008 the Iowa was moved to California, and in 2011 was awarded to the Pacific Battleship Center. Restoration and preservation work continues on the Iowa even as she is open to the public.
Public and veterans invited to Memorial Day Services
The Legion will host their annual Memorial Day Service at Legion Memorial Park Monday, May 29 at 9:00 a.m. Transportation will be available from the Legion Post to the Memorial (plan to be at the Legion by 8:00 a.m. for a ride).
The Solon High School Band will be performing, and Solon Boy Scout Troop 460 will also participate.
Refreshments at the Legion will follow.
In the event of inclement weather, the service will be held in the auditorium at the Community Center.
An evening Memorial Service will be held on the Sutliff Bridge at 6:00 p.m. to honor the men and women lost at sea.
All veterans, area Legion members, and the general public are cordially invited to attend one or both of these services to honor the men and women who served our country, and those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.