Harold “Harry” Hopp (at right) discusses his (and son Adam’s) historical military rifle collection Saturday, May 13 during the Solon American Legion’s Salute to the Troops event. The Hopp’s rifles from the Civil War through the Korean War were in stark contrast to the contemporary weapons displayed by the Iowa Army National Guard’s 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division.
Solon eighth grader Zander Bishop advances up the Iowa Army National Guard’s climbing wall Saturday, May 13 during the Solon American Legion’s Salute to the Troops event. The Guard also brought an inflatable obstacle course and displayed the tools of the infantryman’s trade.
Solon eighth graders Zach Mire (bottom) and Ben Todd race as they work their way through the Iowa Army National Guard’s inflatable obstacle course Saturday, May 13 during the Solon American Legion’s Salute to the Troops event. The Guard also brought a climbing wall and displayed the tools of the infantryman’s trade.
Solon eighth grader Zach Mire works his way through the Iowa Army National Guard’s inflatable obstacle course Saturday, May 13 during the Solon American Legion’s Salute to the Troops event. The Guard also brought a climbing wall and displayed the tools of the infantryman’s trade.
SOLON — Saturday, May 13, the Solon American Legion Stinocher Post 460 hosted its third annual street dance. This year’s event, “A Salute to the Troops” was an all-day affair featuring an inflatable obstacle course and a climbing wall from the Iowa Army National Guard’s 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division (“Red Bulls”). Also, several bands, a bags tournament, and displays of historical and current weaponry were on hand along with veterans service organizations including Iowa Veterans Outdoor Experience and Salute to the Fallen. Salute to the Fallen is working to bring awareness of veteran suicide, PTSD, and homelessness while also providing assistance to Gold Star Families and can be found online at https://salutetothefallen.org, and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.cxom/KIANeverforget/.
Three Legion members – James Goldsberry, Kenneth Cariens, and the late James Hayes were recognized for 50 years of continuous membership in the Legion.
From the Department of Corrections
Last week we erroneously stated funds generated by the Salute to the Troops event would go to the USS Iowa. While that is technically correct, instead of the venerable battleship (BB-61), the funds are instead going to the latest Naval vessel to bear the proud name of “Iowa,” the SSN 797 – a Virginia-class submarine currently undergoing completion in Groton, CT. The 377-foot long attack submarine is due to be christened June 17 and is to be commissioned (approved for sea duty) next spring.
The funds raised will be used to make the sub more habitable with “creature comforts,” said Scott Rozinek, a nine-year submarine veteran, member of Legion Post 460, and the SSN 797 Fundraising Committee. Rozinek explained the government outfits vessels with the basic (and barest) of necessities. In addition to making life at (and under) sea more comfortable, he said it is also an opportunity to promote and introduce the state of Iowa to the Iowa’s crew. In addition, funds will also go toward the Iowa’s Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) fund and to support the Iowa’s families.
To learn more about the fourth ship named for the state of Iowa, and to browse merchandise and make a donation, go to www.SSN797.com.
Public and veterans Invited to Memorial Day Services
The Solon American Legion “Stinocher Post 460” will be hosting its annual Memorial Day Service at the Legion Memorial Park at 9:00 A.M. Monday, May 29.
Transportation will be available from the Legion to the Memorial. Plan to be at the Legion at 8:00 A.M. for a ride to the Memorial. Refreshments at the Legion will follow. In the event of inclement weather, the service will be held at the auditorium in the Community Center.
The Solon High School Band will be performing, and the Solon Boy Scout Troup 460 will also participate.
Everyone is also invited to the evening Memorial Service on the Sutliff Bridge at 6:00 P.M. to honor the men and women lost at sea.
All veterans, area Legion members, and the general public are cordially invited to attend one or both of these services to honor the men and women who served our country and those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.
American Legion of Iowa Foundation Golf Tournament next month
The American Legion of Iowa Foundation’s annual golf outing will be held Monday, June 19 at Saddleback Ridge Golf Course.
The Foundation, incorporated in 1978, was organized to provide financial assistance in the promotion of Americanism, youth programs, veterans rehabilitation, and community service in the state of Iowa.