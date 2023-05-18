SOLON — Saturday, May 13, the Solon American Legion Stinocher Post 460 hosted its third annual street dance. This year’s event, “A Salute to the Troops” was an all-day affair featuring an inflatable obstacle course and a climbing wall from the Iowa Army National Guard’s 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division (“Red Bulls”). Also, several bands, a bags tournament, and displays of historical and current weaponry were on hand along with veterans service organizations including Iowa Veterans Outdoor Experience and Salute to the Fallen. Salute to the Fallen is working to bring awareness of veteran suicide, PTSD, and homelessness while also providing assistance to Gold Star Families and can be found online at https://salutetothefallen.org, and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.cxom/KIANeverforget/.

Iowa Veterans Outdoor Experiences, based in Solon, specializes in hunting and fishing trips for veterans and can be found at https://iowaveteransoutdoorexperience.com and https://www.facebook.com/IowaVeteransOutdoorExperience.

