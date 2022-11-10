MOUNT VERNON — Tears fell along with the persistent rain Friday, Nov. 4 in Mount Vernon after the Mustangs defeated the Solon Spartans for the second time this season in a Class 3A quarterfinal game.

The Mustangs snapped a 19-year losing streak in the annual rivalry game at Solon earlier this season, and came charging out of the gate early in the playoff game as they scored on their first possession after taking the opening kickoff. The 7-0 lead was threatened by the Spartans twice in the second quarter, but the drives died short of the goal line as the rain intensified. Mount Vernon closed out the first half with a field goal for a 10-0 lead.

