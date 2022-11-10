Brayden Ruskey (6), Blake Timmons (2), and Sean Stahle (13) look at their Class 3A playoffs participant trophy after a 17-0 quarterfinal round loss to rival Mount Vernon Friday, Nov. 4 on the Mustang’s field.
Brayden Ruskey (6), Blake Timmons (2), and Sean Stahle (13) look at their Class 3A playoffs participant trophy after a 17-0 quarterfinal round loss to rival Mount Vernon Friday, Nov. 4 on the Mustang’s field.
MOUNT VERNON — Tears fell along with the persistent rain Friday, Nov. 4 in Mount Vernon after the Mustangs defeated the Solon Spartans for the second time this season in a Class 3A quarterfinal game.
The Mustangs snapped a 19-year losing streak in the annual rivalry game at Solon earlier this season, and came charging out of the gate early in the playoff game as they scored on their first possession after taking the opening kickoff. The 7-0 lead was threatened by the Spartans twice in the second quarter, but the drives died short of the goal line as the rain intensified. Mount Vernon closed out the first half with a field goal for a 10-0 lead.
The second half was largely a defensive battle on the soaked and muddy gridiron. However, the Mustangs managed one more score with just under two minutes left to play to go up 17-0.
Blake Timmons completed three of 11 passes, was intercepted twice, and sacked twice. Sean Stahle took two passes 15 yards, Cole Buffington took one nine yards. Brett White led the ground effort with 19 carries for 66 yards, Timmons kept the ball 17 times for 24, and Barret Schade had one one-yard carry.
Aidan Doyle led defensively with six solo tackles, White made four, Timmons had three, Mac McCarty, Quinton Heineman, and Brayden Moore made two each with one apiece by Sean Stahle and Austin Bell.
Solon’s season ended at 8-3 overall and 5-0 in 3A District 5 (District Champions). The Mustangs remained unbeaten at 11-0 overall and 5-0 in 3A District 4 (Champions). Mount Vernon advanced to the 3A semifinals Friday, Nov. 12 against 10-1 Humboldt in the UNI-Dome.
It was the final game for seniors Timmons, McCarty, Landon Shive, Brayden Ruskey, Fischer Harrison, Rhyse Wear, Stahle, Quinton Heineman, Charlie Hammill, Dawson Fordice, Zeb Kleinsmith, David Karam, Ryan Rasmussen, Bell, Adam Smith, Braydon Hoffman, Joe Ebert, and Doyle.