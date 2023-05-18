SOLON — It’s been a Solon tradition since 1963, and this year looks to be even bigger and better as the Solon Firefighters host their annual pancake breakfast in the new Solon Firehouse Sunday, May 28.

“With the new building, new things,” said Greg Morris. “I think the neatest thing we’re looking forward to is more space. We bought a few more tables and more chairs, people won’t be packed in like they used to be. There’ll be more ease of movement.”

