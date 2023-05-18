SOLON — It’s been a Solon tradition since 1963, and this year looks to be even bigger and better as the Solon Firefighters host their annual pancake breakfast in the new Solon Firehouse Sunday, May 28.
“With the new building, new things,” said Greg Morris. “I think the neatest thing we’re looking forward to is more space. We bought a few more tables and more chairs, people won’t be packed in like they used to be. There’ll be more ease of movement.”
The firefighters often meet members of the community during difficult and traumatic situations, so while the breakfast is a fundraiser (for non-budgeted items throughout the year), it is also a chance to meet the community under pleasant circumstances and enjoy fellowship with them.
“The biggest concern, and it’s a great concern that I have, is that people are going to get here and like it, not be crammed in, and not going to want to leave. But you know what? That’s OK. I don’t have a problem with that, nobody does. We’ve talked about that as a group and we’ve got a great group of kind, caring people in our fire district who have come to like us, love us, appreciate us, can’t believe how busy we are, and within reason the things we do. So, that’s why our prices are still $8 and $4, but it’s also a way for us to maybe give back a little bit to the community for how good they’ve been to us.”
Morris added, “For the last two-to-three weeks people keep telling me they can’t wait to get down here (to the new station). They haven’t seen it yet and they can’t wait to see it, and we’re really proud of it.” The all-volunteer group is also proud and humbled by the support they received from the community to get the new station built. “Not only the way people gave but also voting for the 1% local option sales tax. It’s unbelievable. I still walk in here and pinch myself. If somebody had told me ten years ago this place would be here I would’ve told them they’re nuts. But it’s beautiful. I credit the City Staff and our Fire Chief (Bob Siddell), who spent a lot of time on it.
Another concern, which was brought up at the May 3 City Council meeting, is parking. However, Morris says not to worry.
“We’ve got great parking. We talked to LITE Window & Door, Empire Fitness, the Solon Learning Academy, and Pet Health Center of Solon and they’ve all graciously agreed to allow people who come for the breakfast to park in their lots. There is a little off-street parking just north of the station, and then the north parking lot (at the fire station) will be for handicap parking.” Morris said there will be plenty of signs up the day of the breakfast to guide people.
“One of the things I would encourage people to do is to use the sidewalks and stay off of the streets. The sidewalks are kind-of minimal right now, but if you can use them, I would encourage that (for pedestrian safety).” The street directly in front of the station will be closed as the department’s trucks will be parked there. The apron (driveway) will be open for people to line up and enter the station (most likely through the south door).
The menu
Pancakes, eggs to-order as well as scrambled, plus sausage and ham. “And we’ll have milk, juice, coffee and water. And if anybody has any special requests, call me ahead of time and if we can accommodate it, we will. We like to be an accommodating group too.” The menu has stayed the same for decades, Morris said adding, “My mom still says it’s the best pancake in the world, we’ve got our own special recipe.”
How good are they? “There’s a group that drives down every year from Green Bay, Wisconsin, and they’ll be here.”
A tradition, and a legacy
Robert ‘Bob’ Morris, who passed away last year at the age of 89, started the annual breakfast. “I think about him a lot, and especially the day of the breakfast. It’ll be emotional for me. He was a longtime Solon resident, 17-year member. He cared about this place along with a lot of others.”
That first year, the firemen cooked in skillets they brought from home. “It’s grown quite a bit since then. It’s grown into its own kind-of happening.”
Open House
The department will host an open house Sunday, June 11 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. with an 11:30 program.
“And we’re going to feed everybody that wants lunch, at noon, thanks to Bridge Bank. We’re going to have pork burgers and hot dogs, and a whole bunch of other stuff.”
Breakfast hours
Serving officially starts at 6:30 a.m. and runs until 12:30 p.m.
“We’re looking forward to seeing friendly faces and smiles, and what I really hope is people come and have a fun time.”