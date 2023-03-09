For most of civilized history, spring was the time that people packed up and moved to new locations. The original reason for this was the fact that most people were farmers and, if they were to relocate, they needed to be on the new land in time to plant crops for the coming year. Even city dwellers depended on their own gardens for much of their daily food, so at least in the Midwest, March was the normal time for moving to a new home. In rural areas, suburbs and most small towns in this part of the country, March is still the usual time of year to change addresses.

Such was the practice on the day my parents moved our family just a few blocks from 515 First Street to our new home at 500 Washington Street in Knoxville. The new house was actually older than the former one, but much grander and located on ten acres at the edge of town – part of what had once been a thriving commercial cherry orchard. The day we moved, with the help of friends and uncles and their pickup trucks, was my youngest sister Ruthie’s second birthday.

Recommended for you