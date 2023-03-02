Treasure choir
Buy Now

Trevor Baty directs the cast in a singing of a hymn during a practice of “Treasure.” The production takes the stage for Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community theatre this weekend and next weekend. Tickets are available via Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Theatre’s website or available at the door.

What the heck is a pinhook? Is there really a guy buried under Main Street? Why did Cornell students used to stand six feet apart even before the pandemic? Your questions about the history of our town may or may not be answered in “Treasure: a History of Mount Vernon, Iowa” by local playwrights Joe Jennison and Amy White.

Treasure will be performed in the Uptown Theatre of the historic First Street Community Center at 221 1st Street East, Mount Vernon, on March 3-5 and 10-12. Curtain is at 7:00 PM on Fridays and Saturdays and at 2:00 PM for the Sunday matinees. All tickets are $10 and are available to purchase online at www.mvlct.com and at the door.

Treasure small group
Buy Now

Dennis Rodenberg and daughter Marlena act in a scene from “Treasure” during a practice.
Treasure group scene
Buy Now

Larry Astley leads a discussion on the history of Mount Vernon in the production. Treasure is presented by MVLCT and financially supported by the Mount Vernon Historic Preservation Commission.

Recommended for you