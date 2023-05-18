Brett White (28), Gehrig Turner (4), and Vince Steinbrech (11)
Brett White (28), Gehrig Turner (4), and Vince Steinbrech (11) strategize on how to get out of a tough inning. All three return to Solon’s lineup this season.

 Chris Umscheid • File Photo

SOLON — “The WaMaC East is unforgiving in baseball, and anyone can beat anyone else on any given night.” So said Keith McSweeney, head baseball coach. He’s in his 24th season leading the Spartans with a 581-311 career record. Last year the boys finished the season at 21-18 after a 7-5 upset loss to Maquoketa in the first round of Class 3A districts.

Michael Pipolo, Jacob Timmons, Kinnick Pusteoska, Colin Werner, Parker Pentico, and Logan Gruchow were lost to graduation.

