The Linn County Auditor’s Office is reminding eligible Linn County voters that written requests for an absentee mail ballot must be received by 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24. Requests received after the deadline will not be processed.
There are three ways to obtain an absentee ballot request form:
Download a form from the Linn County website: https://www.linncountyiowa.gov/DocumentCenter/View/3702
Call or email the Election Services Office at 319-892-5300 option 1 or elections@linncountyiowa.gov.
Blank request forms were published in the Oct. 12 PennySaver
There are three ways to return completed absentee ballot request forms:
Mail completed forms to:
Election Services
935 Second St. SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
Deposit completed forms in the white drop box outside the Jean Oxley Linn County Public Service Center, 935 Second St. SW in Cedar Rapids
Drop off completed forms at the Elections Office service counter on the second floor of the Jean Oxley Linn County Public Service Center.
The Auditor’s Office will begin mailing absentee ballots on Wednesday, Oct. 19 to voters who request them.
In-Person
absentee votingIn-person absentee voting will be available at the Jean Oxley Linn County Public Service Center, 935 Second St. SW, Cedar Rapids from Oct. 19 through Nov. 7 on the following days:
Business Days: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, November 5: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Satellite Voting locations include:
Lindale Mall, 4444 First Ave NE, Cedar Rapids, IA
Oct. 19 through Nov. 6
Tuesday through Saturday: 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Sunday: noon to 5 p.m.
Mount Mercy University, Busse Library, 1330 Elmhurst Dr. NE, Cedar Rapids, IA
Thursday, Oct. 20: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cornell College, SAW Center, 600 First St., Mt. Vernon, IA
Thursday, Oct. 27: noon to 6 p.m.
Cedar Rapids Downtown Library, 450 Fifth Ave SE, Cedar Rapids, IA
Saturday, Oct. 22: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 23: 1–5 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 24: 3:30–7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 25: 3:30-7:30 p.m.
Cedar Rapids LADD Library, 3750 Williams Blvd SW, Cedar Rapids, IA
Friday, Oct. 28: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29: 10 a.m.to 4 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 30: 1–5 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 6: 1–5 p.m.
Kirkwood Community College, Rec Center, 6301 Kirkwood Blvd SW, Cedar Rapids, IA
Tuesday, Nov. 1: noon to 6 p.m.
Coe College, Gage Memorial Union, 5008, 1220 First Ave NE, Cedar Rapids, IA
Wednesday, Nov. 2: noon to 6 p.m.
Iowa law requires an approved ID to vote during early in-person and satellite voting and on Election Day. Valid forms of ID include:
• Iowa Voter Identification Card (needs to be signed)
• Iowa Driver’s License
• Iowa Non-Operator ID
• U.S. Military ID or Veteran ID
• U.S. Passport
• Tribal ID Card/Document
A voter without one of the above forms of ID may have their identity attested to by another voter registered within their precinct. Early voter registration is available through 5 p.m. October 24.
Eligible Linn County residents may also register using Election Day Registration documents after 5 p.m. October 24.
Please be advised, many precincts and polling places were changed in January 2022 due to statewide redistricting. The Auditor’s Office will be mailing polling place information cards to all registered voter households in Linn County on October 19. Keep an eye out for the yellow postcard. Voters may also view their updated precinct and polling place information by entering their address at: www.linncountyelections.org/lookup.
More information is available on Linn County’s website LinnCountyIowa.gov/Vote.