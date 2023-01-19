If you want to be the next Pizza King of Mount Vernon, Alger’s Pizza Palace is looking for a new owner.

Rawley Alger, co-owner of the restaurant, said he and his wife are looking to sell after more than 22 years running the business.

Algers
Rawley and Lisa Alger are looking for a new buyer to take over the Alger’s Pizza Palace in uptown Mount Vernon.

