The cast of Among Friends practice the drama, inspired by the stories in the Gospels about Jesus’ ministry.

 Nathan Countryman | Staff photo

Mount Vernon United Methodist Church will be hosting “Among Friends: A Dramatic Adaptation of the Last Supper” at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 2. Admission is free and open to the public.

This is the sixth time the play has been performed at Mount Vernon UMC since 2000. The play was repeated in 2006, 2013, 2018 and now in 2023.

