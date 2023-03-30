Mount Vernon United Methodist Church will be hosting “Among Friends: A Dramatic Adaptation of the Last Supper” at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 2. Admission is free and open to the public.
This is the sixth time the play has been performed at Mount Vernon UMC since 2000. The play was repeated in 2006, 2013, 2018 and now in 2023.
“We like bringing this play back every five years, so it doesn’t lose its impact,” said Babs Moore, director.
Each presentation is unique, and brings new faces and performances to the table.
The men playing the roles of Jesus and his disciples come from all walks of life, much like the disciples themselves, some familiar with acting and delivering lines, others working to get to that point.
Moore said that the play used to run on Maundy Thursday evenings, but the choice was made to move it to the evening of Palm Sunday to allow more members of the community to attend.
“It’s a well received piece by so many members in the community, and open to anyone to attend,” Moore said. “It really reiterates the importance of the Easter season.”
“Among Friends” is a piece written by Dennis Damon-Moore, a former member of the congregation, which enacts several passages that make up a conversation about the ministry of Jesus.
Damon-Moore also wrote other pieces performed at the church, including “Glad Tidings: The Christmas Story” and “Faithful Women: Four Chamber Pieces.”
The play stars Matt Stewart, Rik Smith, Lance Kamaus, Bill Micheel, Mike Kragenbrink, Clint Stanerson, Marc Mohn, Dan Hakken, Terry Pisarik, Trevor Baty, Eric Briesemeister, Paul Tuerler and Loren Nydegger.