Your child would love waking up Easter morning to a yard full of stuffed eggs! Members of the GFWC/Iowa Solon Women’s Club have organized an “Egg my Yard” fundraiser. Profits will go toward the installation of new lighting for a one-mile section of the trail in the Solon Recreation and Nature Area (SRNA). Having a well-lit path would promote safety and expand the hours of use for the trail.

Let our bunnies do the work for you!

Recommended for you