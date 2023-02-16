Grace Ehlinger hugs her mother Jessie as she is overcome with emotion as her father Sgt. 1st Class Travis Ehlinger was a surprise Zoom guest during a special Wear RED (Remember Everyone Deployed) Friday event Feb. 10 at the Solon Intermediate School.
Grace, Jessie, and Carson Ehlinger react to seeing their dad and husband Sgt. 1st Class Travis Ehlinger projected on the gym wall of the Solon Intermediate School as he Zoomed in for a special Wear RED (Remember Everyone Deployed) Friday event Feb. 10.
Sgt. 1st Class Travis Ehlinger waits for the opportunity to surprise his daughter Grace and son Carson during a special Wear RED (Remember Everyone Deployed) Friday event Feb. 10 at the Solon Intermediate School.
Grace Ehlinger was able to spend a few moments in a Zoom chat with her dad, Iowa Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Travis Ehlinger after a special Wear RED (Remember Everyone Deployed) Friday event Feb. 10 at the Solon Intermediate School.
Grace Ehlinger is overcome with emotion as SIS teacher Sami McAtee reveals that her father, Sgt. 1st Class Travis Ehlinger is joining the students and staff via Zoom for a special Wear RED (Remember Everyone Deployed) Friday event Feb. 10. Sgt. Ehlinger led them in the Pledge of Allegiance before having a few minutes to video chat with Grace, her Middle School brother Carson, and their mother Jessie.
Grace, Carson, and Jessie Ehlinger spend a few minutes in a Zoom chat with father and husband Sgt. 1st Class Travis Ehlinger after a special Wear RED (Remember Everyone Deployed) Friday event Feb. 10 at the Solon Intermediate School. Sgt. Ehlinger has been deployed with the Iowa Army National Guard’s 209th Medical Company Area Support in Poland for about a year.
Solon Intermediate School students are reminded of the importance of supporting the families of military members deployed overseas, including SIS’s own Grace Ehlinger (front right) during a special Wear RED (Remember Everyone Deployed) Friday event Feb. 10.
SOLON — Approximately 250 Iowa Army National Guard soldiers from the Mason City based 1133rd Transportation Co. and the Iowa City based 209th Medical Company Area Support were deployed to Poland last February in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. According to a media statement last year by Major Katherine Headley the deployments were part of routine federal mobilization missions for the Guard in support of NATO’s Enhanced Forward Presence mission in Eastern Europe.
The 209th previously deployed to Iraq in 2003 in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and in 2005 in response to Hurricane Katrina.
Among the members of the 209th is Sgt. 1st Class Travis Ehlinger, a 22-year veteran of the Guard.
Back home in Solon his wife Jessie, son Carson, and daughter Grace await his return. The separation is made easier by frequent video chats and the knowledge he’s not in a warzone.
“He’s in a very safe place, and the last one was not the case, so we’re very excited that this is his last one and is a very safe one,” said Jessie. One of the ways they honor and support his mission is by wearing red on Fridays to Remember Everyone Deployed.
At the Solon Intermediate School, a special Wear RED day was arranged for Friday, Feb. 10 by teacher Sami McAtee and counselor Heather Pentico to support SIS student Grace and Middle School student Carson.
The morning started with a school wide assembly where the importance of supporting our military and their families was discussed briefly before a big surprise was revealed in the form of Sgt. Ehlinger Zooming in to lead the students and staff in the Pledge of Allegiance before having a few moments to visit with his family.
“Generally, the kids are able to Zoom with him in the mornings between his meetings,” said Jessie. “By the time they get home from school, he’s in bed.”
The 209th is expected to return in late May or early June.