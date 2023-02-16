SOLON — Approximately 250 Iowa Army National Guard soldiers from the Mason City based 1133rd Transportation Co. and the Iowa City based 209th Medical Company Area Support were deployed to Poland last February in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. According to a media statement last year by Major Katherine Headley the deployments were part of routine federal mobilization missions for the Guard in support of NATO’s Enhanced Forward Presence mission in Eastern Europe.

The 209th previously deployed to Iraq in 2003 in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and in 2005 in response to Hurricane Katrina.

