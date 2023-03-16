When her husband passed in 2000 from complications with Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Jean Driscoll found herself stepping up in some big ways to operate the family farm.

Jean Driscoll
Jean Driscoll inspects some bean crops at her farm.

A swine and crop producer from Cedar County, Driscoll had been involved with the farm from the start, working with her husband, the late Dennis “George” Driscoll, on barn chores, recordkeeping and occasionally some fieldwork.

Jean Driscoll 2
Jean walks by one of the hog barns on her farm.

