SOLON — The City Council met in regular session Wednesday, May 3. The following is a summary of actions taken with notes from City Administrator Cami Rasmussen.
Water/sewer rate increases
The annual 2% increase in water and sewer rates was approved on a 4-0 (Council member Lauren Whitehead was absent) vote and will take effect July 1. Rasmussen explained the increase has been a recurring practice authorized by the Council and is intended to help offset the increased cost of operations, projects, and staff wages.
“The 2% annual increase also provides a more balanced and steady approach to keep water and sewer rates in pace with the city’s long term debt needs,” she said. Also, the Council approved in increase in the utility deposit, from $50 to $150, for new residents. This too will go into effect on July 1.
Sewer Forgiveness Policy revised
The city’s Sewer Forgiveness Policy has been in place for several years and was initially adopted so new homeowners needing to water new sod could receive a break on sewer charges for water not going into the sewer system. However, City staff asked the Utilities Committee to review the policy, stating it has become too complicated and time consuming to manage all of the new construction falling under the policy. Staff has had to calculate a three-month average in order to determine household use when not watering the sod.
The Utilities Committee agreed and recommended a one-time, up to $250 sewer forgiveness applicable to new owners of new construction residences. The Council approved the revisions on a 4-0 vote, which then immediately went into effect.
FY24 Law Enforcement Agreement
The City of Solon contracts with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) for patrolling the community and for the past several years has followed an every-other-year increase of two hours per week, offsetting the every-other-year increase in the hourly contract fee of $2 per hour. Rasmussen clarified this saying “One year the hourly fee goes up $2 and contract hours stay the same. Then, the next year, the hourly fee stays the same and the contract hours increase by two hours.”
Last fall Sheriff Kunkel proposed a ten-hour weekly increase for the FY (Fiscal Year, which takes effect on July 1 and runs through June 30, 2024) 24 Law Enforcement Agreement to get Solon’s law enforcement coverage to what he believes is appropriate for the town’s size and growth. In November, Sheriff Kunkel proposed an increase from 40 to 50 hours per week and provided an update on the types of calls, patrol activity, and year-to-year comparison for the City of Solon. Kunkel also announced the $2 increase in the hourly fee would go into effect for FY 24.
Rasmussen explained prior to the state legislator’s “rollback” changes, which reduced the property tax revenue the city had expected, and budgeted for, the Council was considering a five-hour per week increase (45 hours) while also maintaining their commitment to refurbish the former City Hall/Library building on Iowa St. into a substation for JCSO. Following the rollback changes, the City’s expected property tax revenues, the City expected an approximately $50,000 reduction and voted to stay with 40 hours per week with the $2 increase ($47 to $49) in the hourly fee for the FY24 agreement.
In addition, another 40 hours are included annually for law enforcement personnel covering Solon Beef Days in July. The JCSO also responds to calls for service in Solon beyond the contracted hours.
In February, for example, JCSO responded to 156 calls for service ranging from Deputy-initiated traffic stops to medical emergencies, school visits, business checks, parking issues, assistance to the Fire Department, traffic collisions, burglaries, and 9-11 hang-ups for 163 hours, 38 minutes in total.
Since the start of FY23 last July, deputies had logged 1,579 hours and 30 minutes as of Feb. 28.
JCSO Substation progress report
Last month the Council approved a quote for $138,440 for renovation and improvements to the former City Hall and Library at 223 S. Iowa Street for use by the JCSO as a substation. Rasmussen noted the facility “reflects the Council’s commitment to the JCSO for law enforcement services and expects the Solon Sheriff’s Substation to provide an increased law enforcement presence in Solon.”
Public Works Director Scott Kleppe reported on construction progress saying the floor had been poured and lumber delivered for new interior walls. Once those walls are up Kleppe will meet with JCSO staff to determine where additional electrical outlets will be needed as well as computer wiring. It was also reported the City of Tiffin has recently opened a similar facility.
Public Safety Committee formed
Mayor Steve Stange established a new Public Safety Committee to work with Sheriff Kunkel on a plan toward increased law enforcement services as the city’s footprint and population grow.
Stange and Councilman Dan O’Neil are the initial members. Stange has a previous law enforcement background as a former officer as well as fire and EMS experience with the Solon Fire Dept. while O’Neil also has experience with the Fire Department.
Next meeting
The Council will meet again in regular session Wednesday, May 17 at City Hall (101 N. Iowa St.) at 5:30 p.m.
Agendas and meeting minutes can be found at solon-iowa.com/AgendaCenter/City-Council-2.