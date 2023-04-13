April Senior Dining Apr 13, 2023 Apr 13, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save April HappeningsApril 14 – 4th gradersApril 26 – City representativeApril 28 – Meal and a Movie (M&M). Reservations required, call 319-430-8655Join us for Bingo and cards Wednesdays and FridaysCall 319-624-2251 Monday, Wednesday, Friday 10:00 a.m.-Noon to order or cancel a meal.April MenuFriday, April 14 – Catch of the Day, O’Brien potatoes, green bean casserole, ice cream sundaeMonday, April 17 – Spaghetti with meat sauce, tossed greens with dressing, garlic toast, Butterfinger dessertWednesday, April 19 – Brisket sandwich, macaroni and cheese, creamy coleslaw, carrot cake barFriday, April 21 – Shrimp Po Boy, potato wedges, broccoli with cheese, gelatin poke cakeMonday, April 24 – Pork medallions, sweet potato casserole, Brussel sprouts with Craisins, peaches and cream dessertWednesday, April 26 – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, marinated cucumbers, rye bread, caramel apple crispFriday, April 28 – Salmon patty, cream peas and potatoes, PB&J brownie Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you