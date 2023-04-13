Solon Senior Support is a non-profit volunteer group helping Solon-area senior citizens. Please call Jill Weetman at 319-624-2773 to request our services or to volunteer to help others. Solon Senior Support can be found online at www.solonseniorsupport.org. To receive a paper copy of the newsletter in the mail call Sandy at 319-430-8655.
Hitting the pause button on Tech Sundays
Tech Sundays are on a pause due to a low turnout. If you have a tech question, call Jill at 319-624-2773 and leave a message. We will set up an appointment time to give you a hand!
Spring and spring yard work will be here soon!
If you would like your name on the list for a hand with outdoor jobs, give Jill a call or email at 319-330-8961 or solonseniors@gmail.com. We’ll get you on the Spring list for our high school students.
Volunteer drivers needed for Solon Senior Transport
Please call Cindy Jensen at 319-360-3279.
Chair Yoga update
Come join the FREE class and feel stronger, more balanced, and flexible! Don’t forget to come early for coffee on Wednesdays. Everyone can benefit from chair yoga, come try it out Mondays at 12:30 p.m. and Wednesdays at 10:00 a.m. at the Solon Public Library.
What is the fastest-growing sport around? Pickleball!
Want to join the Johnson County Pickleball Club? OR just come try it out and see if you like it?
Contact Janet Luedtka at 319-331-3361 or jluedtka3@gmail.com for more information and a registration form. PCJC dues are $10/year, fees for usage of the Family Life Center are $40/year (drop-ins are $3), and donations to the Solon Methodist Church are gladly accepted.
Pickleball is played Monday-Friday (new players and drills on Tuesday/Thursday) 9:00 a.m.-noon at the Family Life Center.
Zumba with Rebecca Donovan
Zumba meets Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9-10:00 a.m. at the Solon Community Center gymnasium. The class is taught by the fantastic Rebecca Donovan and is only $1! Bring a water bottle and be ready to have some fun!
Solon Community Center activities
Yoga – Tuesdays 6-7:00 p.m. $10 drop in or $48 for 6-week session. Bring a yoga mat. Meets at the Solon Community Center.
Zumba – Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 9-10:00 a.m. at the Community Center. $1.