All the work, all the adjustments, and all the miles have been good for Solon Cross Country in the past several years. They paid off again. Both teams, girls and boys, will be at the starting line again at the 2022 Class 3A State Meet Saturday, October 29.

Five Lady Spartans pushed into the top 15 individual spots at their state qualifier in Manchester to secure the team win; and ensure the long bus ride this weekend across Highway 20 to Fort Dodge. Class 3A state champions in 2021, the girls will defend their title at 10:30 and are making the trip for the fifth consecutive year. They were fifth in 2020, up from seventh place in 2019.

Recommended for you