Baltmore Consort
Buy Now

Baltimore Consort will be playing at Cornell College Monday, Nov. 7, at Cornell’s Kimmel Theatre in Youngker Hall at 7:30 p.m.

 --Contributed photo

Drawing from the opening line of Shakespeare’s comedy “Twelfth Night”—“if music be the food of love, play on”—the acclaimed Baltimore Consort early music ensemble will perform works referenced in many of the Bard’s plays at Cornell College on Monday, Nov. 7.

Part of the Cornell Concert Series, the free public program begins at 7:30 p.m. in Cornell’s Kimmel Theatre, located in Youngker Hall.

Recommended for you