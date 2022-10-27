Drawing from the opening line of Shakespeare’s comedy “Twelfth Night”—“if music be the food of love, play on”—the acclaimed Baltimore Consort early music ensemble will perform works referenced in many of the Bard’s plays at Cornell College on Monday, Nov. 7.
Part of the Cornell Concert Series, the free public program begins at 7:30 p.m. in Cornell’s Kimmel Theatre, located in Youngker Hall.
The Baltimore Consort will perform “The Food of Love: Songs, Dances and Fancies for Shakespeare” on instruments that enjoyed popularity in the Elizabethan and early Jacobean eras. Shakespeare made hundreds of references to music in his works and often used it to carry the plot.
This six-member ensemble formed in 1980 to perform the instrumental music of Shakespeare’s time and explore early English, Scottish, and French popular music. They are touring with a lute, bass viol, bagpipes, recorders, fifes, krummhorns, and a gemshorn, and feature a soprano.
Known for bridging the genres of classical and folk music, the Baltimore Consort’s recordings on the Dorian label have earned them recognition as Top Classical-Crossover Artist of the Year (Billboard). Besides touring in the U.S. and abroad, they perform on such syndicated radio broadcasts as St. Paul Sunday, Performance Today, Harmonia, and the CBC’s OnStage.
2022–23 Cornell Concert SeriesThe series this year features outstanding professional artists performing repertoire ranging from early to contemporary music. All concerts are at 7:30 p.m. and are free and open to the public.
Remaining concerts:
• The Chicago Brass Quintet, called “One of the best brass quintets in the world” by The New York Times, performs Feb. 27, 2023, in First Presbyterian Church, Mount Vernon.
• Chicago a cappella will bring a concert of “American Songbook Classics” to Cornell’s campus on April 17, 2023, in Youngker Hall’s Kimmel Theatre.
