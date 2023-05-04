SOLON — The Solon Beef Days Committee recently awarded funds to four more local groups – the Solon Cross Country Team, Solon Community School District’s Robotics Team, the Solon Trapshooting Team, and Solon Middle School’s Vocal Music Program.

The Solon Beef Days Committee funnels profits from the annual Beef Days event back into the community and surrounding area through donations to the school district, civic groups, city and county projects and organizations, senior citizens groups, scholarships for college-bound local students, Solon Parks and Recreation Department improvements, and other community causes.

