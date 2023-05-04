Solon Beef Days Committee treasurer Don C. Ellis presents a check for $1,000 to Coach Emy Williams for the Solon Cross Country Team for the purchase of new timers, watches, and muscle massage therapy equipment.
Solon Beef Days Committee treasurer Don C. Ellis presents a check for $4,765 to Bill Mattaliano, coach of the Solon Community School District Robotics team. The funds will be used to promote STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) within the Solon schools, replace an old printer, and upgrade supplies and parts enabling 30-35 student members to compete at a higher level in the 2023-2024 season.
Solon Beef Days Committee treasurer Don C. Ellis presents a check for $500 to Solon Middle School Vocal Music Director Jessie Frerich for their trip to sing the National Anthem at the Savannah Bananas’ game in Des Moines (in August).
Solon Beef Days Committee treasurer Don C. Ellis presents a check for $1,000 to Coach Emy Williams for the Solon Cross Country Team for the purchase of new timers, watches, and muscle massage therapy equipment.
Solon Beef Days Committee treasurer Don C. Ellis presents a check for $4,765 to Bill Mattaliano, coach of the Solon Community School District Robotics team. The funds will be used to promote STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) within the Solon schools, replace an old printer, and upgrade supplies and parts enabling 30-35 student members to compete at a higher level in the 2023-2024 season.
Solon Beef Days Committee treasurer Don C. Ellis presents a check for $500 to Solon Middle School Vocal Music Director Jessie Frerich for their trip to sing the National Anthem at the Savannah Bananas’ game in Des Moines (in August).
SOLON — The Solon Beef Days Committee recently awarded funds to four more local groups – the Solon Cross Country Team, Solon Community School District’s Robotics Team, the Solon Trapshooting Team, and Solon Middle School’s Vocal Music Program.
The Solon Beef Days Committee funnels profits from the annual Beef Days event back into the community and surrounding area through donations to the school district, civic groups, city and county projects and organizations, senior citizens groups, scholarships for college-bound local students, Solon Parks and Recreation Department improvements, and other community causes.