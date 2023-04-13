Bridge
The Bertram “Blue” Bridge was damaged as crews were trying to remove it. The bridge had been slated to be rehomed at the Indian Creek Nature Center in Linn County. The 146 year old bridge was not salvageable.

As crews were lifting the Bertram “Blue” Bridge off its foundation as part of the planned bridge replacement and relocation project, the structure twisted and was damaged in the process. Bertram Road was already closed to traffic – and still is – because it is an active construction site. No one was injured.

The 146-year-old Bertram “Blue” Bridge was to be moved to the Indian Creek Nature Center for use on the trail system at the Nature Center. Due to the damage sustained while lifting the bridge, the Linn County Secondary Road Department does not think the structure is salvageable. Engineering contractors will evaluate the bridge structure to make a final determination.

