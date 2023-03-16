The realignment portion of the Bertram Blue Bridge project began March 13 on Bertram Road. The project includes removing the existing road, realigning the road for the new bridge, and installing new culverts.

Bertram Road, on the south side of the Bertram Bridge, will be closed to Mount Vernon Road. The intersection of Berry Road and Betram Road will remain open. The intersection of Wilder Road and Bertram Road will be closed. These closures will remain in effect until the completion of the entire Bertram Blue Bridge project in October 2023.

