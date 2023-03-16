Rain likely. High 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
The realignment portion of the Bertram Blue Bridge project began March 13 on Bertram Road. The project includes removing the existing road, realigning the road for the new bridge, and installing new culverts.
Bertram Road, on the south side of the Bertram Bridge, will be closed to Mount Vernon Road. The intersection of Berry Road and Betram Road will remain open. The intersection of Wilder Road and Bertram Road will be closed. These closures will remain in effect until the completion of the entire Bertram Blue Bridge project in October 2023.
Drivers are reminded to comply with all traffic signs around construction projects. Do not drive around the barricades in place to protect the public and road crews.
The Bertram Blue Bridge relocation project includes replacing the current bridge with a new IDOT standard concrete beam bridge that will be able to carry legal loads up to 80,000 pounds and relocating it to the Indian Creek Nature Center where it will be used on their trail system. Due to the existing truss bridge being a registered historic structure, the Linn County Historic Preservation Commission is participating in this project with the Secondary Road Department and Indian Creek Nature Center to ensure the bridge is preserved and properly signed in its new home. More information about the project and a livestream of the site can be found on Linn County’s website.
