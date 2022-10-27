Iowa House of Representatives District 91 stretches from the Iowa-Poweshiek County line eastward across all of Iowa County and includes Monroe, Oxford (including the city of Oxford), Hardin, Washington, Jefferson, Madison, Clear Creek (including part of Tiffin) and Big Grove townships. However, the city of Solon is not in District 91, but rather is included in District 85.
Two candidates, Republican Brad Sherman and Democrat Elle Wyant, are on the November 8 general election ballot.
A list of candidate profile questions were sent to each candidate and the Solon Economist will print their responses as received.
Brad Sherman’s response follows below and we hope to have Elle Wyant’s for the Nov. 3 edition.
Brad Sherman grew up operating heavy equipment in his father’s excavating company in Missouri and was ordained to the ministry in 1979. He and his wife Carole moved to Iowa in 1981 to start a campus focused church in Iowa City. “I have been a pastor since then as well as doing some home building and real estate development. I have worked in the prolife movement as a cofounder and chairman of a medical organization, and I have traveled the state of Iowa and other states presenting seminars about the principles that made our nation free.” The Shermans have four children and 13 grandchildren.
Why are you running for the District 91 seat in the Iowa House of Representatives?
“I am running because I see an alarming trend toward bigger, more controlling government, resulting in the loss of freedoms. I see a disregard for the U.S. Constitution among many in government, particularly in Washington D.C. and I believe state government is the constitutional remedy for this problem.”
What do you see as the highest priority issue facing the citizens of Iowa? And closer to home, impacting District 91? Also, as one vote in the House, how would you seek to address it?
“The degradation of our educational system is a huge issue. Many of our schools have embraced woke ideology and a sexual agenda that is nothing short of shocking, and in many cases, parents are being kept ‘in the dark.’ We need to remove the ‘educational’ exemptions, which have allowed pornographic content to be presented in schools. Parents must be the final authority regarding the educational content that our children are allowed to absorb. We need to restore a transparent, moral, patriotic curriculum that teaches where our freedoms came from. There are many good teachers in our schools, but some are operating under what amounts to a gag order regarding morality and patriotism. Schools need to be under local control and less under the control of powerful teachers’ unions.
I will never underestimate the power of one vote in the right circumstance, but I plan to work with other like-minded legislators to advance corrective measures to this problem.”
What are other high-priority issues for you, and why?
“There are many other important issues, which include life, medical freedom, and abuse of eminent domain.
The baby in the womb is a person and deserves the same rights as any other person. This needs to be codified.
Forced or coerced vaccination is never okay, and much more so when the treatment is still in the experimental stage.
Eminent domain should never be used to benefit private companies.”
District 91 encompasses a large area with Big Grove Twp. being one small part. As you are an Iowa County resident, how would you ensure Big Grove’s residents are heard and represented?
“I have lived in Iowa County for about 13 years, but I lived in Johnson County for about 30 years prior to that. My son-in-law grew up in Solon and went to Solon High School, and I have led Bible studies in the Macbride area. As a result, I am well connected to Big Grove Township.”
Anything else you would like our readers to know about you?
“I am not running because I want a career in politics. I am running because I want to do what I can to ensure that my grandchildren grow up in a free country. My pledge is that I will not be a rubber stamp for any donor or establishment politician. I will be open to learn and make course adjustments, but I will always do what I believe is right.”