Brad Sherman
Brad Sherman

Iowa House of Representatives District 91 stretches from the Iowa-Poweshiek County line eastward across all of Iowa County and includes Monroe, Oxford (including the city of Oxford), Hardin, Washington, Jefferson, Madison, Clear Creek (including part of Tiffin) and Big Grove townships. However, the city of Solon is not in District 91, but rather is included in District 85.

Two candidates, Republican Brad Sherman and Democrat Elle Wyant, are on the November 8 general election ballot.

