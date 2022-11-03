Iowa House of Representatives District 91 stretches from the Iowa-Poweshiek County line eastward across all of Iowa County and includes Monroe, Oxford (including the city of Oxford), Hardin, Washington, Jefferson, Madison, Clear Creek (including part of Tiffin) and Big Grove townships. However, the city of Solon is not in District 91, but rather is included in District 85.
Two candidates, Republican Brad Sherman and Democrat Elle Wyant, are on the November 8 general election ballot.
A list of candidate profile questions was sent to each candidate and the Solon Economist will print their responses as received.
Elle Wyant’s response follows below, and Brad Sherman’s was published last week.
Elle Wyant lives on a farmstead just outside of the city limits of Marengo surrounded by about 450 acres of cropland. Her two teenage daughters, Raegan and Lillian, attend the Clear Creek Amana School District, and her family has farmed in Iowa County for over 155 years and owns two wineries: Fireside Winery and Ackerman Winery. She is a 1999 graduate of Iowa State University with a communications degree and spent three years in Kansas City as an agriculture/commercial real estate appraiser. Since 2003 she has been employed by UPS and currently is an Account Manager for UPS Airlines.
Why are you running for the District 91 seat in the Iowa House of Representatives?
“Initially, I was going to run for District 85 but due to the redistricting after the latest census my residence was carved out and placed into the newly formed District 91. In both cases, I felt compelled to stand up and show leadership/visibility at the state capital against those that promote divisiveness. In a rural setting like Iowa and Johnson County, we need to show community members its ok to reach across the aisle and find common ground. Far too often I see signs and flags along country roads that are intended to shame others into believing the Republican Party has the upper hand. No one owns the term patriotic or moral superiority and Democrats have a better message that I believe in. I haven’t forgotten that I grew up in a Republican household and voted that way early on in my formidable years but I saw through the darkness. The Republican party doesn’t support my ideals/beliefs and that of my children which is why I am running as a Democrat for House District 91 in Johnson & Iowa County.”
What do you see as the highest priority issue facing the citizens of Iowa? And closer to home, impacting District 91? Also, as one vote in the House, how would you seek to address it?
“The biggest concern outside of the abortion ban in the state of Iowa is the projected decrease in state revenue. Kim Reynolds promoted the reduction of taxes collected from large corporations last year and as a result we will see a decrease in revenue. With that reduction, we will see less money potentially allocated to our public schools and infrastructure. Growing up on the farm I have had the opportunity to drive many of the largest tractors and dozers from John Deere and Caterpillar. Due to some of the bridges not being adequate to cross we had to drive five miles out of our way to get to the next farm fields. At UPS, we need to ensure the interstates and railroad bridges too are satisfactory so that the movement of goods is not delayed, and our supply chain is not backlogged. Failure to raise funds and maintain our infrastructure and education is an area that I think needs prioritizing.”
What are other high-priority issues for you, and why?
“I am running on a platform of the ‘Three E’s: Education, Economic development and Equity.’ I own a one room schoolhouse that was first used in Iowa County back in 1870, which is over 150 years old. During the early part of the pandemic, I restored the schoolhouse to look as it did during the first 50 years. The rural schoolhouses and their teachers provided the backbone of structure to children in grades 1-8. The teachers had to know a wide range of topics and help those children understand not only reading, writing and arithmetic but also the arts, science, agriculture, civic responsibilities. I grew up attending Iowa Valley High School and had to travel on a bus two miles and had a class size of 36 students. Rural public schools are the backbone of every great small community, and we need to increase funding to public schools like Solon, not defund them as Republican Brad Sherman endorses.
Economic Development is near and dear to me as well and as mentioned I have been involved in business development for 20 years. I’ve met with business owners, accountants, warehouse managers and shipping clerks during my time at UPS and have seen businesses grow the right tools. In the Solon, Swisher and North Liberty areas I have seen businesses like Kolubec Koi, Kinseth Hospitality, Five Star Shop and many others grow their e-commerce business and improve customer satisfaction. Fireside Winery, Cedar Ridge Distillery and Millstream Brewery not to mention Big Grove Brewery continue to be leaders in the beverage business here in the state and nationwide which makes me very proud to be your representative in District 91.
Lastly, Equity, and this one is near and dear to me as well. The LGBTQ2+ community faces discrimination from the Republican party and will only get worse in 2023. Older adults remember Stonewall and the discrimination that those who were marginalized felt during the 70’s. Those same individuals struggle with healthcare access to this day and adequate housing. Our youth are being demonized by fear tactics from the Republican right and they need to know that every Iowan is welcome and should not live in fear. We are all equal and should have the same human rights as those that try to take it away from us. Women’s rights are equally important in this election and our human rights are being limited by the Republican Party with the overturn of Roe v. Wade. Our daughters and wives need to have access to abortion clinics here in Johnson and Iowa Counties.”
District 91 encompasses a large area with Big Grove Twp. being one small part. As you are an Iowa County resident, how would you ensure Big Grove’s residents are heard and represented?
“Iowa County is just down the road and Big Grove is an easy drive in my district so that isn’t a worry for me. I have traveled all over the state of Iowa and the Midwest for most of my career with UPS and enjoy meeting people. My daughters are involved in volleyball, track and cross country with Clear Creek Amana and we travel to the Solon schools frequently. Growing up in the 80’s and early 90’s my parents and grandparents boated at the Rez, and I have many fond memories climbing up the spillway into Lake McBride.”
Anything else you would like our readers to know about you?
“I hope our younger generation voters are motivated to support the Democrat Party. If you live in the country or city limits and wonder if there are others like you out there believe in Pro-Choice, public school funding, supporting family farms and reaching across the aisle then know I am here for you. Elle Wyant for all Iowans not just the privileged!”