SOLON — A 60 point win, placing in all 19 events, and logging a couple more Drake Relays qualifiers highlighted the Solon girls’ night on their home track, April 18 at the Denny Gruber Co-Ed Relays.

The Lady Spartans also logged double places in nine events on the way to a 215-163 margin over second place Mt. Vernon on the girls’ side of the co-ed meet. Marion was third with 58 points. From there, the scoring went Iowa City Regina (44), Vinton-Shellsburg (37), Davenport Assumption (34), North Cedar (16), and Dyersville Beckman (15).

Recommended for you