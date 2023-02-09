Birth: Kenneth Richard Kuhlman Feb 9, 2023 Feb 9, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Aaron and Cheryl Kuhlman are the parents of a baby boy, Kenneth Richard Kuhlman, born Dec. 10, 2022, at Mary Greeley Medical Center. Kenneth weighed 9 pounds. Buy Now Kenneth Richard Kuhlman SYSTEM He was welcomed home by sisters Katelyn, Kara and Kristin.Kenneth is the grandson of Beverly Poduska and the late Daniel Poduska and Rick and Mary Kuhlman. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you