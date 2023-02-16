I hope Solon community school district residents review the three requests for funding that will be on the upcoming special election ballot on Tuesday, March 7th. Your vote will have an impact on how your property tax dollars are spent.

I feel an informed voter can consider themself a school supporter whether they vote ‘Yes’ (“Let’s move forward with this funding request”) or ‘No’ (“I don’t think this is the best course of action”) on any of the ballot items.

