Lori Boren has resided in Mount Vernon for more than 16 years, and is the new assistant city administrator for the City of Mount Vernon.
She’s ready to give back to the community she has called home for so many years.
“What I really am looking forward to is bringing the experience I’ve had in the private sector into current and future city projects,” Boren said. “I think that experience will bring a lot to the table when reviewing project plans and budgets as I have a lot of experience in this field.”
Boren was originally from the Quad Cities, and met her husband while they were students at Iowa State university. She graduated from ISU with a degree in community and regional planning.
“We both knew when we got married and started a family, we wanted to be close to our families,” Boren said. “I fell in love with Mount Vernon the moment I got here, and I knew this is where I wanted to raise my family and lay down my roots.”
Prior to taking the job as assistant city administrator, Boren spent 16 years in the private sector, the last as a senior project coordinator for HBK Engineering in Iowa City and Cedar Rapids the past 10 years.
“When the opportunity presented itself to work in the community I love and cherish, I knew I had to jump at the chance to do so and give back to this wonderful place I get to call home,” Boren said.
Boren said her first few weeks on the job have been getting up to date on the current and ongoing projects for the city, and getting to know the city team.
“I’m eager to become more familiar with the human resources procedures and regulations so I can see how I can support the growth of these programs,” Lori said.
Boren notes that most of her time outside of work with the city is spent with family and friends.
“My husband and I have three daughters, and they keep us busy with their various activities they are involved with,” Boren said.
She also enjoys traveling, baking, playing sports, enjoying the outdoors and working on the family’s farm.
“My husband’s family has lived in the Mount Vernon area since the 1920s, and we live on the farm house that has been in their family since then,” Boren said. “We have been so lucky to have such a wonderful community of family and friends that we are so thankful for.”
