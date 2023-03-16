Rain likely. High 46F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Lisbon’s three students who qualify for the national Business Professionals of America contest will be needing to raise money to attend the five day conference.
The national conference is slated for April 26 through April 30 in Anaheim, Calif. Cost for attendance will be roughly $1,600 per student for the five-day conference.
Superintendent Autumn Pino said that BPA at Lisbon is a new club and hasn’t had the time to do good fundraising for the club.
“We don’t want students to drop out of a national event because they don’t have enough funding,” Zenisek said.
The school will be responsible for paying for the advisor to attend the BPA conference, but the students funding should come from the activities fund instead, as BPA is an extracurricular opportunity, not a class.
A fundraiser has been started to help students raise the roughly $5,000 needed to attend the conference, with a link to the schools Student Pay website established to collect donations currently.