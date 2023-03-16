Former Lisbon varsity wrestling coach Brad Smith said of next season that he “didn’t leave the cupboards bare”.

He will now have to help make sure that doesn’t happen in his home.

Brad Smith coaching
Coach Brad Smith announced his retirement from coaching at Lisbon last week. He and his wife, Connie, will take the time to spend with their grandkids and family, many of whom are starting to get involved in wrestling, among other sports.
Brad Smith 700 wins
Lisbon wrestling coach Brad Smith picked up his 700th dual win as a coach against North Cedar Thursday, Jan. 19. Smith announced his retirement from coaching at the season wrap party this spring.

