Former Lisbon varsity wrestling coach Brad Smith said of next season that he “didn’t leave the cupboards bare”.
He will now have to help make sure that doesn’t happen in his home.
Smith announced his retirement earlier this month after a legendary career dating back more than 40 years.
In what ended up being his final season with the Lisbon Lions, Smith was invited to be the Grand Marshal at the Iowa boys wrestling state tournament, a moment that had to have felt like a fitting bookend.
With wrestling at the forefront of his mind for over four decades, Smith now finds himself with a lot more time on his hands.
Smith’s wife of 46 years, Connie Smith, helped reflect on her husband’s career recently, and indicated she had some ideas for Brad’s free time.
Coach Smith split his career between Lisbon (1979-1991, 2011-present) and Iowa City High (1992-2011), and one of the biggest takeaways from that time, was “all the people we’ve met”, according to Connie.
“When we came into Lisbon right out of college, Lisbon accepted us so well. They raised us, basically, in those first few years,” Connie said.
“All the people that we’ve met throughout the time — they’re still friends. Their kids are still connected with us, and that’s a lot of fun.”
When the family returned to Lisbon after Brad’s stint at City High, they found themselves being welcomed by a new generation.
“Coming back the second time, we had all the kids of the kids Brad coached the first time,” said Connie.
This would eventually lead to a third generation coming along, Connie noted.
“That just means we’re old,” said Brad, laughing.
It’s specifically that new generation the Smiths are looking forward to seeing more of now that Brad won’t be coaching.
“We’ve got six grandkids that we’d like to spend more time with,” he said. “One of my sons, and his family, are moving out to Florida in April. So we’ll have a place to visit in Florida.”
“Some place warm,” Connie chimed in.
The couple’s other two sons live in Iowa City and North Liberty.
Two of the six grandkids have started wrestling now themselves, Connie noted.
“They’re very young yet, but it’ll be fun to follow them and watch them, and any of the other sports that all the kids participate in,” she said.
“We want to do some more traveling, and, you know — it’s not like I have to be at wrestling practice anymore, so — it’s open for us,” said Brad.
“The holidays at the end of the year are going to be a lot simpler to navigate,” added Connie.
Traveling during a holiday break will be much easier now, the pair agreed.
“We always had practice during Christmas break,” Brad said. “I gave the kids a few days off. But, you know, we always had to stay around home because I couldn’t leave to go anywhere, because I had a responsibility to coaching.
“During wrestling season, I’m always preoccupied. Because I’m always thinking about the team. Some nights you can neglect your family a little bit, which shouldn’t happen, but it’s common, because of the time and effort I put into the sport,” said Brad.
None of this is to say the decision was an easy one. Coach Smith said he talked to his wife, long-time assistant coach (and former student-athlete for Brad) Dean Happel, and Brian Hall, among others.
“They’ve been a part of the program for years,” he reasoned.
He broke the decision to the team at their end of the year banquet.
“It was a tough decision for me, and telling the kids at the banquet was tough, too.
“We handed out all our awards, had our pizza and cake from Hills Bank, and I made the announcement then. Had a hard time getting the words out,” he said.
“I think they were really surprised. I saw some jaws drop. I think some of them anticipated it a little bit.”
Smith feels comfortable he left the team in a good place.
“There’s good people coming back to our team next year. I didn’t leave the cupboards bare,” he said, noting that there would be five kids returning with state experience.
“They’re going to be fine. We’ll be pretty strong,” he said.
Reflecting back to his brief stint as Grand Marshal in the last event he would ever coach, he called it “a really neat moment for me and my family.”
“That topped it off pretty good,” said Brad, “and I feel pretty comfortable with stepping down.”
Connie seemed to agree with the sentiment.
“He’s got some things to learn how to do around here that he’s never had to do before,” she said.
“I’ll get some help with some of that now. And we’ll just be able to have more time together.”