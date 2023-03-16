Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High near 45F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University is pleased to announce the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. To be honored, the undergraduate must have earned a minimum 3.50 GPA and be enrolled as a full-time student.
Among those named to the Dean’s List was Brett Kass, a Human Services major from Solon, IA.
About Upper Iowa University Founded in 1857, Upper Iowa University is a private, nonprofit university providing undergraduate and graduate degree programs to about 4,500 students-nationally and internationally-at its Fayette, Iowa, Campus and over 20 U.S. locations. Upper Iowa University is a recognized innovator in offering accredited, quality programs through flexible, multiple delivery systems, including online and self-paced degree programs. With a focus on developing leaders and lifelong learners, UIU provides dual enrollment programs for high school students as well as continuing education and professional development opportunities for learners of any age. For more information, visit www.uiu.edu.