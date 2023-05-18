SOLON — Last year Brad Holub made his debut as head coach for Lady Spartan softball after three years at Anamosa where he took the Blue Raiders to their first State Tournament in 25 years. Solon finished the season 12-10 in the WaMaC East and 20-16 overall after falling to Marion 7-6 in a Class 4A regional quarterfinal and were third in the conference behind Mount Vernon (21-1/36-4) and the Wolves (13-10/21-18).
Ava Stebral, Meghan O’Neill, Tiffany Primmer, Addison Schlote, Camryn Keith, and Carly Ellison were lost to graduation.
Returning starters include senior Hilary Wilson, juniors Mia Stahle, Kendall Jensen, and sophomores Addie Miller, and Izzy Frees. Wilson, a shortstop, earned 3rd Team All-State and 1st Team All-Conference honors with a .382 batting average and team high 33 RBIs. Stahle plays centerfield and hit .302 last year with 18 stolen bases to her credit. Jensen, a pitcher, earned 2nd Team All-Conference honors with a 12-8 record in the circle through 125 innings with a 3.85 ERA. Miller is a catcher with a .309 average and 20 RBIs. Frees is a pitcher and utility with a 7-6 record and 3.69 ERA, and a .287 batting average with 15 stolen bases.
Also back in the lineup are seniors Claire LaDage and Sara Holtz, junior Kassidy Lietz, and freshman McKenna Rogers. LaDage is a utility player who unfortunately sat out most of last year due to injury, as did Lietz, who plays first base and is a designated hitter. Holtz works as a catcher and also plays first base while Rogers is a utility.
Among the promising newcomers are a pair of eighth graders – Maddyn Gates and Keegan Kleppe. Gates is a pitcher, catcher, and also can work the infield. Coach Holub remarked she’s “strong,” and a “big bat.” Kleppe is an infielder and “smooth slapper,” the coach said.
Among the team’s strengths, Holub said, are their pitching with Jensen and Frees back in the circle along with the addition of Gates. On the other side of the coin is the challenge of replacing five starters.
Skyler Stookey (third year), Monika Bevans (second year), and Cory Keeney (second year) are back to assist Holub. Keeney is the varsity assistant while Bevans (Solon alum) is the JV coach and varsity assistant and Stookey is the Level 3 head coach (and Solon alum). Joining the staff is Arran Dall, a Solon alum and assistant to all levels.
Looking at the WaMaC Holub sees Williamsburg as the potential 3A champion while noting Benton Community came on strong last season while arch-rival Mount Vernon is the defending State Champion, “and always strong!” he added. “We’re very excited to get started,” Holub said. “We lost a lot of talent to graduation but have a good core returning, and we’re adding quality young talented eighth graders. We’re looking for a second year bump and intend to challenge for the WaMaC East championship.
The season opened Tuesday, May 16 with a scrimmage against Wahlert Catholic ahead of a Monday, May 22 home doubleheader against Mount Vernon, giving the Lady Spartans an early test.
Solon travels to Xavier Catholic (Cedar Rapids) Friday, May 26 for a 6:30 p.m. game and returns home Wednesday, May 31 for a doubleheader with Vinton-Shellsburg starting at 5:30 p.m.
Solon’s home tournament is set for Friday and Saturday, June 23 and 24.