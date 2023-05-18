Coach Brad Holub
Coach Brad Holub hopes for a “second year bump” as he and the Lady Spartans adjust to the loss of five senior starters from last year’s team.

 Chris Umscheid • File Photo

SOLON — Last year Brad Holub made his debut as head coach for Lady Spartan softball after three years at Anamosa where he took the Blue Raiders to their first State Tournament in 25 years. Solon finished the season 12-10 in the WaMaC East and 20-16 overall after falling to Marion 7-6 in a Class 4A regional quarterfinal and were third in the conference behind Mount Vernon (21-1/36-4) and the Wolves (13-10/21-18).

Ava Stebral, Meghan O’Neill, Tiffany Primmer, Addison Schlote, Camryn Keith, and Carly Ellison were lost to graduation.

