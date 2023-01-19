For most of my life I’ve suspected that I was born with a different internal clock than most of the rest of the world. My mother told me that I was a “good” baby; that I slept through the night practically from day one. The problem was that she had to wake me in the morning just to keep me on a schedule that fit in with the rest of the family. Otherwise, I’d have reverted to a schedule of my own based on a thirty-hour day – one that grew progressively more and more elongated as each new day arrived.

I’ve never been certain if she was right about the timing, but I do know that I’ve always been a sleepy-head and a night-owl; slow to awaken in the morning and unready for sleep at night. Nothing seemed to affect what appeared to be just a habit. Mother nagged and threatened, just to get me out of bed in time to dress for school every morning until I graduated from high school. Four years of 7:30 a.m. college classes failed to get me into the habit of arising early. I grew immune to alarm clocks and, after the first few weeks, didn’t even hear them. Later, the cries of hungry babies could drag me reluctantly out of bed long enough to change and feed them before diving back under the covers for another few hours.

Recommended for you