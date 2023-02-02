Freshman Hailey Carolan broke her own school record in the high jump at the Dubuque Invitational hosted by the Dubuque University on Saturday.

Carolan cleared a height of 5 feet, 6 inches in the high jump to claim the event title. The mark moves her to No. 5 nationally this season and topped her previous program record of 5-5, set in December. Carolan also placed fourth in the 60-meter hurdles finals (10.10).

Recommended for you