Freshman Hailey Carolan broke her own school record in the high jump at the Dubuque Invitational hosted by the Dubuque University on Saturday.
Carolan cleared a height of 5 feet, 6 inches in the high jump to claim the event title. The mark moves her to No. 5 nationally this season and topped her previous program record of 5-5, set in December. Carolan also placed fourth in the 60-meter hurdles finals (10.10).
In the women's 800, freshman Alyza Koppes placed second after posting a swift time of 2:25.18. She was only .07 seconds off the winning pace by Abbi Roerdink of Central. Koppes' time ranks in Cornell's top 10 all-time list.
The 4x400 relay saw the women take fourth place. Sidney Brown, Koppes, Carolan, and Caitlyne Mar finished with a time of 4:17.64.
Cornell's men placed three runners in the mile, led by Gabe Soda with a winning mark of 4:20.12. Thomas Coble took second (4:21.64) and Noah Lutzke fifth (4:35.50). Each runner set a new personal record in the event.
The men also grabbed fourth place in the 4x400 relay as Soda, Fisher Isaacson, Thomas Coble, and Isaak Hutchings paced for a time of 3:37.70.
The women finished seventh as a team with 33 points, while the men grabbed fifth place with 34 points.
Coming up - The Rams travel to Grinnell Feb. 11 for the Darren Young Invitational.