Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois invites consumers across the community to celebrate the annual National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend, taking place March 3 through 5. Beginning February 27 consumers can have cookies shipped directly to their homes or by going to a Girl Scout Cookie booth nearby.

Cookie varieties include Thin Mints, Samoas, Adventurefuls, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Trefoils, Lemon-Ups, and Girl Scout S’mores. The traditional flavors are $5/package. Local Girl Scouts are also selling the gluten-free Toffee-tastic cookie for $6/package. Community members can visit www.GirlScoutsToday.org/Cookies to find a local troop to order cookies from or an upcoming cookie booth. Girl Scout Cookies will be available locally through March 26.

Recommended for you