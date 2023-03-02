Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois invites consumers across the community to celebrate the annual National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend, taking place March 3–5! Consumers can have cookies shipped directly to their homes or by going to a Girl Scout Cookie booth nearby.

Cookie varieties include Thin Mints, Samoas, Adventurefuls, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Trefoils, Lemon-Ups, and Girl Scout S’mores. The traditional flavors are $5/package. Local Girl Scouts are also selling the gluten-free Toffee-tastic cookie for $6/package. Community members can visit www.GirlScoutsToday.org/Cookies to find a local troop to order cookies from or an upcoming cookie booth. Girl Scout Cookies will be available locally through March 26.

