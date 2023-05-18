There are over 30 million small businesses in the United States that account for nearly half of all economic activity and two thirds of job creation. Small businesses are the soul of the Iowa economy, representing the willingness of people to take risks and work hard to make their vision come alive. It’s important that we continue to celebrate our small businesses and foster an environment that promotes growth.

During the pandemic, people were paid to stay home, and many small businesses were forced to close their doors. President Biden’s tax proposals and new army of IRS agents will create further roadblocks for entrepreneurs who believed in themselves and took the risk of starting businesses that provide tremendous value to our country.

