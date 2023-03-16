The City of Mount Vernon, Mount Vernon Parks and Recreation, the Mount Vernon Area Arts Council and the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Community Charitable Development Group (CCDG) have announced the dates for the 18th annual Chalk the Walk, Iowa’s largest-ever Madonnari Festival. The two-day festival will take place Saturday and Sunday, May 6 and 7, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day along Mount Vernon’s historic 1st Street.

Van Gogh piece
Van Gogh’s “Artist Bedroom at Arles” is the community piece for the Chalk the Walk festival May 6 and May 7 in Mount Vernon.

The committee has chosen Van Gogh’s “Artist Bedroom at Arles” as its large community piece this year. For a $10 donation to the festival, any interested festival participant will be given a set of chalk sticks to create a single 2’ by 2’ square of a portion of the “Van Gogh” image. When finished, a recreation will appear on Mount Vernon’s Main Street as a giant image. This centerpiece of Chalk the Walk 2023 will be created with pastel chalk by dozens of artists of all ages and abilities.

