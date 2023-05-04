Chalk artists will be bringing their artwork to Mount Vernon’s uptown streets this Saturday and Sunday as Chalk the Walk returns for another year.

Work is finishing up on the interactive “Artist Bedroom at Arles” piece that will be located west of the Mount Vernon City Hall. The piece will be installed Friday evening, as street closures begin happening in Mount Vernon.

The festival’s artists will be working on their pieces beginning 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 6 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 7. Awards will be annoounced Sunday afternoon by the Mount Vernon Area Arts Council.

