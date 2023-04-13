Chicago a cappella will bring a free public concert of “American Songbook Classics” to Cornell College at 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 17, in Youngker Hall’s Kimmel Theatre.

Chicago A capella
Chicago a capella will be performing at Cornell College Monday, April 17, at 7:30 p.m.

The vocal group will celebrate the golden age of “America’s classical music” with witty and romantic tunes by composers including Gershwin, Porter, Kern, and Rodgers and Hammerstein.

