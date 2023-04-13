Did you know that 75% of children under the age of 6 in Iowa have both parents working away from home? Fortunately for parents, researchers have been studying the impact of quality child care on infants, toddlers, and children and have found similar findings over many years. According to this research, enrollment in high quality child care can have positive and long lasting impacts on a child’s development.
We know that brain development during the critical early years of childhood emerges from opportunities for play and exploration in the context of a safe, responsive, and nurturing environment. Play based interactions with peers, exposure to early literacy activities, and interactions with qualified adults are just a few of the many ways that quality care fosters social, emotional and communication development. Research confirms that children who receive high quality early child care tend to have better language skills, more developed reasoning abilities, more prosocial behavior, and perform better on measures of math and language in elementary school.
What does quality child care look like? Researchers have found that certain features of a child care program directly impact the care that children receive, and have labeled those features as quality indicators. When exploring child care options, parents can look for markers of quality child care including:
• settings that are safe and provide small group sizes and adult-to-child ratios that encourage opportunities for development;
• consistent caregivers who have experience and are trained in early childhood development;
• learning materials and teaching styles that are child-centered and age appropriate;
• settings that offer opportunities for meaningful parent involvement.