Ellen Mueller is in her third year as the director and a teacher at the Mount Vernon Community Preschool. She teaches with Sherry Grunder, who is in her 20th year and Stephanie Whisner, who is in her second year.

The MVCP started in 1965 as a mission of the United Methodist Church of Mount Vernon to provide early childhood education to local children. The number of programs offered has changed over the years to fit the needs of the community but the goal of the preschool has remained the same — to provide high quality education for young children to build their social, emotional, cognitive and motor skills through a play-based curriculum.

