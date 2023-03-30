Ellen Mueller is in her third year as the director and a teacher at the Mount Vernon Community Preschool. She teaches with Sherry Grunder, who is in her 20th year and Stephanie Whisner, who is in her second year.
The MVCP started in 1965 as a mission of the United Methodist Church of Mount Vernon to provide early childhood education to local children. The number of programs offered has changed over the years to fit the needs of the community but the goal of the preschool has remained the same — to provide high quality education for young children to build their social, emotional, cognitive and motor skills through a play-based curriculum.
Sherry and Stephanie share Ellen’s passion in providing young children with a nurturing and supportive environment in which they can grow and learn. They believe that all children deserve access to quality care and are proud to be part of a community that values education and the wellbeing of its youngest members.
Ellen shared, “High quality early childhood education is crucial because it provides young children with a strong foundation for future learning and development. By providing children with access to early education that is both stimulating and supportive, we are giving them the tools they need to reach their full potential and succeed in life. Quality programs not only benefit the children who attend them, but also have a positive impact on their families, communities and society as a whole.
“Working with children and families is very rewarding and we feel privileged to be able to make a positive impact in their lives. We are proud to be preschool teachers in Mount Vernon and are committed to continue to support the children and families in this wonderful community.”