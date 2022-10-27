Lisbon city engineer David Schechinger is seeking guidance on placement of a building for the new well being installed north of Meyers Meadows.
Schechinger said his concern was moving the building too close to the barns at the Nature Park complex, as the Lisbon Historic Preservation Commission is trying to get those buildings added to the National Register of Historic Places.
The storage building needs to be relocated to the area, because of conflicts to the north of the Nature Park complex.
Schechinger said that efforts will be made to help the storage building blend in with the historic barns so it is not an eyesore.
He said he could also move the driveway to that building with an additional curb cut, but was looking to utilize the driveway that can access the current barns.
City administrator Brandon Siggins said he has spoken with members of the commission, and they said the building seems to be located outside of the distance of the application for the National Register of Historic Places.
The building is one portion of the well project, with the new well being placed closer to the pond in Nature Park. Schechinger said work will also go to disguise the well as much as possible, using rocks and natural choices.
Public works director Travis Bagby said the city will also utilize the building to store equipment related to maintenance of the Nature and sports complexes until pavilions and other resources are constructed for those parks.