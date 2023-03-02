The City of Mount Vernon has passed a resolution to cancel bad debts that can no longer be collected.

The policy defines bad debt as one of three instances: uncollectable – there’s no correct contact information for the individual who owes the debt or they are deceased, stale – the debt has been around for 10 years or more without collecting any money on the debt, or insignificant – the debt is in the amount of $40 or less.

Recommended for you