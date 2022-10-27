City administrator Chris Nosbisch and public works director Eldon Downs are encouraging citizens to be mindful on the ice at nature park quarry this winter.
The city installed an aeration device to the quarry this past year, to help mitigate the amount of fish loss in the pond over the winter.
The trade-off for that aeration device, however, is that when it is operating around the ice, it warms up water around that device. That means ice on the quarry will not be as thick or solid as it has been in previous years.
Signage will be going up around the quarry ponds ahead of this winter to remind people that the ice is not recommended for walking on this year.
Downs explained combined with the aeration device and some of the chemical treatments administered to the pond, the algae levels in the quarry are also being reduced, which should help with reduce the fish kills in the winter.
Security doors installing at fire station
The city has approved a contract with RC Tech for secure doors and cameras at the Mount Vernon Fire Station.
The cost is $9,700, and will allow the police station to pull up security cameras at all city buildings.
Public hearing for police department renovations
The City of Mount Vernon will hold a public hearing for proposed renovations to the Mount Vernon-Lisbon Police Department Monday, Nov. 21, at 6:30 p.m.
Bids for the construction project are due Nov. 15 at 2 p.m., with an estimated cost at $1 million.
City administrator Chris Nosbisch said when construction begins at Mount Vernon-Lisbon Police Department, the city council will again be meeting in city council chambers in City Hall.
The police department renovations will take $660,000 of American Rescue Plan funding, with additional dollars borrowed by the city.